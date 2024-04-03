Top track

The Halfway Kid - If I Don't Come Home (Go to My House and Hide My Things)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Halfway Kid

Bush Hall
Wed, 3 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Halfway Kid - If I Don't Come Home (Go to My House and Hide My Things)
Got a code?

About

On April 3rd, join The Halfway Kid as he brings his captivating tales to stage at the magnificent Bush Hall.

As The Halfway Kid, British-Sudanese singer and songwriter Saeed Gadir makes music for communing, and finds himself in the midst of a new folk tra...

This is a 16+ event (under 18 accompanied by adult).
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Halfway Kid

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.