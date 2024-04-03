DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On April 3rd, join The Halfway Kid as he brings his captivating tales to stage at the magnificent Bush Hall.
As The Halfway Kid, British-Sudanese singer and songwriter Saeed Gadir makes music for communing, and finds himself in the midst of a new folk tra...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.