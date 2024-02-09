Top track

Cyberpunkers + Bitcrusher

sPAZIO211
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Cyberpunkers, a modo loro, hanno catturato ciò che è il Cyberpunk nell’era moderna. Attraverso esibizioni in club e festival di alto livello in tutto il mondo, sono diventati un nome internazionale che ha contribuito a definire l'incrocio tra sonorità co...

Questo è un evento 18+
sPAZIO211

Lineup

Bitcrusher, Cyberpunkers

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

