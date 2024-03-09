Top track

An 80th Birthday Celebration for Townes Van Zandt

MOTH Club
Sat, 9 Mar, 1:00 pm
From £11

About

John Townes Van Zandt (March 7, 1944 – January 1, 1997), better known as Townes Van Zandt, was a critically acclaimed American singer-songwriter. Much of Van Zandt’s musical canon–songs such as “Pancho and Lefty”, “For the Sake of the Song”, “Tecumseh Vall...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
Lineup

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open1:00 pm
320 capacity

