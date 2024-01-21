DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L'hai sempre sognato ma non ci sei mai riuscito .. fino ad oggi., perché da Domenica 21 gennaio tutto diventa possibile sul palco di SPAZIOPORTO e avrai la possibilità di esibirti con i tuoi brani del cuore con il supporto di una Live Band al completo. Nie...
