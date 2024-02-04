DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dead Men Walking

Old Fire Station
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsCarlisle
£30.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THIS IS A SEATED SHOW

Dead Men Walking are back in 2024 with a whole host of live UK shows to promote their band debut studio album 'Freedom- It Ain't On The Rise'.

Founding DMW member Kirk Brandon (Spear of Destiny/Theatre of Hate) will once again be jo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Revolver Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Men Walking

Venue

Old Fire Station

Peter Street, Carlisle, CA3 8QP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

