Oceanator, Dim Wizard, Bat Boy, Crush Fund

Purgatory
Tue, 20 Feb, 8:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Purgatory hosts Dim Wizard, the chameleonic revolving door power pop project from David Combs of DC's Bad Moves as well as RVA punks Bat Boy, who are supporting a new LP on Asian Man Records. Local indie rockers Oceanator and post punk ragers Crush Fund ro...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oceanator, Crush Fund, Bat Boy

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

