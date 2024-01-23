DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flip Top Head

Sneaky Pete's
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The free-ranging sonic motif of Flip Top Head continues to galvanise the UK underground scene.

Sporting two-tone swagger, punkish grit and a poetic post-rock melody - it’s no surprise Flip Top Head are already sharing bills with fellow high-risers DEADLET...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flip Top Head

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.