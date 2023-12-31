Top track

Charlie Boon - Too Fly

New Year, Same Sl@gs

EartH
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Taali Not Charlie Presents - The New Year’s Eve party of 2023 has landed - NEW YEAR, SAME SL@GS

Descending onto Hackney’s EartH, Taali Not Charlie (QHP, Glitterbox, Mimi’s, BODIED, Feel It!) has brought together...

Presented by Taali Not Charlie.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Queer House Party DJs, QUEER BRUK, Cousins

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

