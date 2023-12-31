DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mashup Session NYE

Rock Steady
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 11:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
Selling fast
$37.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SPECIAL NYE EDITION OF MASH UP SESSSIONS

Bring in the New Year in the 1st floor at Rock Steady!

THIS IS A TICKETED EVENT. YOU MUST HAVE A PRE TIC TO ENTER MASH UP SESSIONS NYE.

DOORS 11PM SHARP.

NO ADMITTANCE BEFORE 11PM.

TABLES INQUIRES CAN BE ONLY B...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Rock Steady.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Unruely

Venue

Rock Steady

907 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.