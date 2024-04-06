Top track

Sauvan

IBOAT
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Héloïse
About

La chanson pour chanter, l'électro pour danser" : Telle est la devise de la musique de Sauvan dont l'ambition avouée est de replacer la chanson à texte au cœur de la fête.

Jeune auteur, compositeur et interprète parisien d'électro-variété, la musique de S...

Présenté par PEEL PRODUCTIONS en accord avec le Périscope.
Lineup

Sauvan

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open8:30 pm

