Top track

Bastidas!, Carloh & Luciano - Vinotinto (feat. Carlos Corté$)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bastidas

Celine
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$18.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bastidas!, Carloh & Luciano - Vinotinto (feat. Carlos Corté$)
Got a code?

About

Orlando! Get ready to dance before christmas! we welcome back Bastidas at Celine Orlando (Rooftop) Secure your tickets now🎫

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bastidas!

Venue

Celine

22 Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.