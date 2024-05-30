DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
George Jackson's Local Trio and Paper Wings live at Eddie's Attic!
Paper Wings
Long-time friends and collaborators Emily Mann and Wila Frank, known together as Paper Wings, dream up warm, pastoral folk songs suited to wandering through a forest or field,...
