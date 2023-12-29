DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Parallax

The Lower Third
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Parallax Winter Showcase

It wouldn't be right to end the year without one last dance with the parallax family....

We look forward to hosting our biggest party of the year at one of London's newest gems the Lower Third

Expect old school flavours, chunky...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parallax.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Curran

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.