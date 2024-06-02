Top track

Maid of Ace - Bone Deth

Maid of Ace

Le Molotov
Sun, 2 Jun 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les quatre sœurs qui délivrent un Punk-rock plein d’adrénaline, MAID OF ACE ont parcouru un long chemin ces dernières années.

Leur tube Youtube de 2014 ‘Bone Deth’ dépassant les 500K, la participation au festival de Glastonbury 2015 et leur dernier disque...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maid of Ace

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

