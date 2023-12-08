DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Ataraxia presents HARD The HARDEST Party Ever

The End
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CLUB ATARAXIA PRESENTS HARD

THE HARDEST PARTY EVER

HARDCORE

HARD JERSEY CLUB

CHICAGO DRILL

GABBER

INDUSTRIAL

HARDTECHNO

HARDPOP

JUMPSTYLE

WE ARE GOING HARD

HARDKORE

XXHARDBIT3S

MOTHER CELL

JJJESUSCHRISTSUPERSTARRR

SOLSIKKE

NURSE

HOSTED BY...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
solsikke, jjjesuschristsuperstarr, XXHARDBIT3S and 3 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.