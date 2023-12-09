Top track

Free

Stump Valley DJ Set - MusicaLucis Festival

Piazzetta Cattedrale
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsOstuni
Free

Event information

MusicaLucis 2023 - Stump Valley Dj Set

🌟 Metti un po’ di house, techno, boogie, disco ed un pizzico di afro, mescolali per ottenere un rarissimo groove caldo e moderno per la tua serata sotto il cielo di Ostuni con il Dj Set di Stump Valley per il #Music...

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

STUMP VALLEY

Venue

Piazzetta Cattedrale

Via Cattedrale, 72017 Ostuni Brindisi, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

