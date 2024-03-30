DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Red Telephone: Logan Fisher + more

Whereelse?
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Red Telephone is a new party that highlights the wonky, progressive, organic and leftfield exponents of the dance music culture featuring DJs that unite nations beneath one mirror ball the world over as well as a local selection of DJs.

Logan Fisher,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Red Telephone
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Haules Baules

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

