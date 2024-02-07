Top track

SUSTO - County Line

SUSTO

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
About

SUSTO live at Eddie's Attic!

A season of drastic change is what brought SUSTO frontman Justin Osborne to the band’s fifth full-length LP, My Entire Life [New West Records]. There was a divorce, difficulties re-building his band after the pandemic, and t...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Susto

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

