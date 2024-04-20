Top track

A Place to Bury Strangers + Maquina en Sound Isidro

El Sol
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Indypendientes Presenta :

A Place To Bury Strangers en Sound Isidro (Madrid)

Banda Invitada : Maquina ( Lisboa Krautrock)

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Sound Isidro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maquina, A Place To Bury Strangers

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

