Fallen Angels

Teatro del Lido
Sun, 10 Dec, 4:30 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20
domenica h 16,30

atelier per adolescenti

Il processo creativo della pièce FALLEN ANGELS si apre a possibili questionamenti, aggiornamenti, spostamenti grazie all’incontro con un gruppo di adolescenti. Vengono proposte una serie di pratiche corporee e di...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il triangolo scaleno.

Teatro del Lido

Via Delle Sirene 22, 00121 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open4:30 pm

