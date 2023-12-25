Top track

Santamarea - Acqua Bagnami

Natale Candelai: Santamarea + One Shot Celebration

I Candelai
Mon, 25 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Quest’anno la notte di Natale lasciati travolgere dai @santamarea.band ai Candelai e balla con il grande ritorno per una notte soltanto del One Shot che celebra i vent’anni di carriera di Mr. Sinclair!

Biglietti disponibili in prevendita su dice.fm:

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fat Sounds.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

