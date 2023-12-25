DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Quest’anno la notte di Natale lasciati travolgere dai @santamarea.band ai Candelai e balla con il grande ritorno per una notte soltanto del One Shot che celebra i vent’anni di carriera di Mr. Sinclair!
Biglietti disponibili in prevendita su dice.fm:
- E...



