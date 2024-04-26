DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sierra

Oslo Hackney
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.70
About Sierra

Before SIERRA found her synthwave sound, the Parisian began her musical career as a ukulele-playing folk artist. Now, she says her dark hybrid of EBM and techno is led by feeling: “I like being at a party and hearing that one track that hits you, that make Read more

Event information

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Kili.
Lineup

Sierra

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

