Charlie Sparks (all night long)

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90
About

Welcome to London, in Brooklyn! The UK-based techno artist Charlie Sparks returns to Brooklyn, New York aftermany long months with a very special (USA debut) all-night-long show featuring his signature brand, Elektra. Get tickets for this event on December...

This is a 21+ event
Techno Brooklyn
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlie Sparks

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA

Doors open10:00 pm

