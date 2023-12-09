DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juicy Fruits

Mercato Sonato
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Una serata multigusti, multifrutti, multisensoriale. Una macedonia sonora preparata a “spuntino” da tre DJ che spazieranno tra le sonorità più varie: dai ritmi caraibici alla Global Beats, dall’Electro alla Techno.

Preparatevi a degustare coloratissimi sp...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.