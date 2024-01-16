Top track

€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Fleur Bleu.e + Okala + LaFrange

L'international
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Face B invite Fleur Bleu.e, Okala et LaFrange pour une soirée pop indé française à l'International.

Fleur Bleu.e

(Paris, FR - Dream Pop, Pan European Recordings)

L’alchimie créative peut sembler indéfinissable, mais une chose est sûre, Fleur bleu·e e...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LaFrange, OKALA, Fleur Bleu.e

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

