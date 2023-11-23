Top track

BC Camplight - You Should've Gone to School

Bc Camplight

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £21.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fired by his ongoing battle with mental illness, Shortly After Takeoff is the final, and finest, chapter of what Christinzio calls his “Manchester Trilogy”, following 2015’s “How To Die In The North” and 2018’s “Deportation Blues”. All three albums were cr Read more

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lineup

BC Camplight, Personal Trainer

Venue

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

