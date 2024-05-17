Top track

RÜFÜS DU SOL - Innerbloom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Blush - An Ethereal & Euphoric Dance Night

Never Have I Ever
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
PartyChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Club Blush is a one of a kind touring euphoric and ethereal dance night.

Join us under the lights as we dance to the best tracks in electronic from your favorite artists.

A tribute to the hits from ODESZA, Rufus Du Sol, Flume Disclosure, Kaskade, Hayden...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by PAUZ Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

