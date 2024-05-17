Top track

Various Blonde Vinyl Release Party

miniBar
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$15.44

About

Join KC alt-pop rockers, Various Blonde, for the vinyl release party with Norman, OK psych-rockers, Helen Kelter Skelter, local punk-jazz mind melter's Jorge Arana Trio and hosting the night with their trip-blip-melt-hop, the DeLazers.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
Lineup

Jorge Arana Trio, Helen Kelter Skelter, Various Blonde

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

