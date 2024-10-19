Top track

Ummon

SLIFT

El Club Detroit
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$29.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SLIFT is made up of brothers Jean and Remí Fossat and Canek Flores, who first met the brothers Fossat at (of all things) school. After the band formally came together in 2016, they quickly made their 2017 debut EP, Space Is the Key, which merged stoner roc...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SLIFT

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

