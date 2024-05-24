DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gimme Gimme Disco: Providence, RI

Alchemy
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
DJProvidence
$23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Calling all Dancing Queens! Here we go again! If you can’t get enough ABBA then do we have a dance party for you. We are a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80's like The Bee Gees, Donn...

This is an 18+ event
The Hammer Collective
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gimme Gimme Disco

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

