North Beach Social: French Horn Collective

Miami Beach Bandshell
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
From Free
About

An authentic and original French Gypsy jazz experience by one of South Florida's most beloved ensembles. The 7-pieces band, led by trumpeter Vincent Raffard, will play original tunes and classics from the gypsy jazz repertoire. Come dancing under the stars...

All ages
Presented by The Rhythm Foundation, Inc..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The French Horn Collective

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

