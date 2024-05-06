DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
We round of the weekend with some of Leeds' finest DJs taking over the rooftop at Headrow House when they welcome down Matt Dinsdale, Gull, Ras Myles, James Frances, Coco Bops, Mami Chula, Aimalohi & No H plus some special guests...
There will be cold one...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs