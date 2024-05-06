DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alto Radio Takeover

Headrow House
Mon, 6 May, 2:00 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We round of the weekend with some of Leeds' finest DJs taking over the rooftop at Headrow House when they welcome down Matt Dinsdale, Gull, Ras Myles, James Frances, Coco Bops, Mami Chula, Aimalohi & No H plus some special guests...

There will be cold one...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Headrow House.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

4
Ras Myles, James Frances, Coco Bops and 4 more

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open2:00 pm
150 capacity

