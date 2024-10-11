Top track

Cat Burns

Trabendo
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cat Burns - It's Over
About

L’artiste londonienne, double platine et multi-nommée aux Brit Awards, Cat Burns, a consolidé sa position de chanteuse et compositrice des plus en vogue avec l’annonce attendue de son premier album. Prévu pour le 12 juillet, “early twenties” est une lettre...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cat Burns

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open6:30 pm

