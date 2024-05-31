Top track

cuddledrug - Fake Pancakes

cuddledrug (That Place Was Awesome Record Release)

MilkBoy
Fri, 31 May, 8:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

cuddledrug (That Place Was Awesome Record Release Show)

with Manlyhunks (1 Night Only Reunion) & Smode at MilkBoy

Proceeds Benefit Multiple Sclerosis Research & Treatment

Friday, May 31, 2024

7:30 PM Doors | 8:30 PM Show

21+

This is a 21+ event
Lineup

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

