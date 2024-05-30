DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
UK, IT'S SUMMERTIME! (Please note: This show has been rescheduled from the 22nd to the 30th May)
The Filipino Icon herself Marina Summers is coming to Clapham Grand!
Runner Up of Drag Race Philippines and Direct from slaying the stage on UK vs The World...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
