Marina Summers Live

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 30 May, 6:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £25.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

UK, IT'S SUMMERTIME! (Please note: This show has been rescheduled from the 22nd to the 30th May)

The Filipino Icon herself Marina Summers is coming to Clapham Grand!

Runner Up of Drag Race Philippines and Direct from slaying the stage on UK vs The World...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

