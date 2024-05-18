DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Johnny Reckless All Night Long

229
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Johnny Reckless All Night Long … keeping the family connected, new space, same vibes … those who know, know… #wegetdown

Access Policy: https://229.london/disability-access-policy/

We operate a No Readmission policy.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Four Directions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.