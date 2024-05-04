Top track

OCER Y RADE

Sala Insomnio
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €22.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vuelve a Madrid el dúo más icónico del panorama, el 4 de mayo se vivirá en Insomnio Club otro conciertazo que no te puedes perder.

Este es un evento 16+ Menores de 17 años con permiso paterno
Organizado por Insomnio Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ocer y Rade

Venue

Sala Insomnio

C. de Cea Bermúdez, 21, 28003 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

