Top track

What Kind Of Dream Is This?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pedro The Lion

El Club Detroit
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$35.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

What Kind Of Dream Is This?
Got a code?

About

Early

into

Santa

Cruz,

the

poignant

third

album

in

David

Bazan’

s

ongoing

musical

memoir

of

his

sometimes-uncanny

life,

he

discovers

the

Beatles.

He

is

the

new

kid

from

Arizona

in

a

new

school

in

the

famous

California...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Squirrel Flower, Pedro the Lion

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.