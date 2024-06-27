DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Early
into
Santa
Cruz,
the
poignant
third
album
in
David
Bazan’
s
ongoing
musical
memoir
of
his
sometimes-uncanny
life,
he
discovers
the
Beatles.
He
is
the
new
kid
from
Arizona
in
a
new
school
in
the
famous
California...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.