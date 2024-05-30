DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

STÉPHANE SAN JUAN w/ Kely Pinheiro & Guilherme Monteiro

NUBLU
Thu, 30 May, 10:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
STÉPHANE SAN JUAN

w/ Kely Pinheiro & Guilherme Monteiro

Kely Pinheiro: Cello/Backing vocal

Guilherme Monteiro: Guitar

Stéphane San Juan: Drums/Percussion/Lead vocal

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Nublu.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

NUBLU

151 Loisaida Ave, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

