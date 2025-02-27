DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Queer Folk

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Thu, 27 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
George Sansome and Sophie Crawford join Kings Place’s Future Folk line-up, the founders of Queer Folk – an organisation that researches queer music and champions LGBTQIA+ musicians. Since finding a wealth of LGBTQIA+ folk music in the archives, they now pe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

