Top track

Halfway House

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Native

Turmzimmer
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€23.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Halfway House
Got a code?

About

Formed when vocalist Charlie Noordewier and guitarist Ben Andrew were in secondary school, The Native first took shape in classes for GCSE Music. Jamming in practice rooms instead of doing their coursework, the pair eventually turned those initial ideas in...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lemony Rug, The Native

Venue

Turmzimmer

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.