SPHERA - SATURDAY TALK

Tones Teatro Natura
Sat, 22 Jun, 6:00 pm
TalkOira
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ore 18.30 – A CHE PUNTO SIAMO? LE ECCELLENZE ITALIANE IMPEGNATE NELLA TRANSIZIONE ECOLOGICA MODERA ALESSANDRO MARENZI

Vicedirettore di Sky tg24, l’uomo dei numeri approda a Sphera per moderare un panel di grande prestigio tra ambiente scientifico, politic...

This is an 0+ event
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Venue

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm
1200 capacity

