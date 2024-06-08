Top track

GREX - Siete pisos

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grex

La Sala
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsSevilla
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GREX - Siete pisos
Got a code?

About

Gira Grex 2024

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Santeras Producciones.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grex

Venue

La Sala

C. Aniceto Sáenz, 1, 41003 Sevilla, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.