Tinlicker (DJ set)

Royale Boston
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
$40.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Tinlicker

Masters of progressive house, Dutch duo Tinlicker pack emotional melodies into high-energy dance tracks. An essential part of the Anjunabeats record label, Tinlicker are seasoned studio heads and veterans of DnB and techno, with decades’ worth of expertise Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Progressive House Dutch duo Tinlicker bring their high-energy dance trakcs to Royale, Friday, May 17th!

For VIP Tables please use the following:

Call/Text: 617-733-0505

Email: VIP@RoyaleBoston.com

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Royale Boston.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tinlicker

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

