January Blues Festival: The Animals

229
Sat, 4 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

January Blues Festival 2025 presents THE ANIMALS

+ special guests: GENO WASHINGTON & THE RAM JAM BAND

+ Host/DJ: SNOWBOY

January Blues Festival are proud to present The Animals, with original founding member John Steel performing the band's greatest h...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
Lineup

The Animals, Geno Washington & The Ram Jam Band

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

