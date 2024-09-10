Top track

Dana and Alden

Songbyrd
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brothers Dana and Alden McWayne, along with a troupe of multi-instrumental artists, come together to create jazzy melodies with indie sounds inspired by their unconventional upbringing in Eugene, Oregon.

Their debut album, Quiet Music for Young People, is...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dana and Alden

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

