VIVA Reggaeton - VIVA 100

Lightbox
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Viva 100 - Celebrating Viva Reggaeton's 100th event. After over 2 years of changing the London Reggaeton scene bringing the UK's biggest weekly Reggaeton party to the capital, Viva are going all out to celebrate their 100th edition! Expect Special Guest DJ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by VIVA
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lightbox

6A S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

