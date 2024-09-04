Top track

Odie Leigh - No Doubt

Odie Leigh

Omeara
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.28

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Odie Leigh at OMEARA.

Odie Leigh would never have called herself a musician before the depths of the 2020 pandemic when her rapper roomies made a bet: Whoever records a song that goes viral first, wins. Slightly ticked off that...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
Lineup

Odie Leigh

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

