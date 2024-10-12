Top track

Prim & Propa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Excursions Music Conference: Connie Constance, Home Counties and more

Bedford Esquires
Sat, 12 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsBedford
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Prim & Propa
Got a code?

About

Connie Constance headlines Excursions Music Conference with support from Home Counties, The Itch, Balter and Low Girl and more tba.

The event brings together industry professionals, artists and students for an exciting day of talks, workshops and live mus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ROUTE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Connie Constance, Home Counties, The Itch and 2 more

Venue

Bedford Esquires

60A Bromham Rd, Bedford MK40 2QG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.