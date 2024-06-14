Top track

Fear Factory - Regenerate

Fear Factory

CHALK
Fri, 14 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £28.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One can’t overstate the size of the Fear Factory boot print on the neck of heavy metal. Unleashing influential albums with devastating anthems for over 30 years, Fear Factory is widely recognized as both crucial and innovative in extreme metal circles. Fea...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fear Factory

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

